Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A community cohesion project is appealing for young people to take part.

Conscious Youth, a community organisation led by and for young people, is looking for 30 15 to 21-year-olds from across Huddersfield to take part in ‘Unified’.

The project, which begins on October 17, involves spending 10 months organising culture share events that promote unity and reflect the diversity of local communities, specifically Ashbrow, Dalton and Rawthorpe.

A spokesperson said: “We developed it through consultation activities with young people in Huddersfield.

“We asked young people how they felt about where they live and the issue of segregation and racism came up a lot.

“So we have developed a project called ‘Unified’ where we will form a diverse steering group of young people. They will have the task of organising culture share events in their communities to take place during the Easter holiday.

“Then they will meet fortnightly to plan ‘The Big Celebration’, which is inspired by and a tribute to MP Jo Cox and will take place at the Huddersfield Town Hall on July 28.”

Two months ago, ‘Unified’ was granted £5,000 during the latest round of West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner’s Safer Communities Fund.

Conscious Youth also runs a youth group which meet every Wednesday from 5pm-7pm in Huddersfield town centre during term time.

To find out more, contact Conscious Youth at consciousyouthuk@gmail.com or 07498043637.