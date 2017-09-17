Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar was caught after leaving DNA at some of the properties he targeted in Huddersfield.

Leeds Crown Court heard on July 5 Dean Wharam threw a paving slab through the bottom panel of the glass front door at a house in Norwood Road, Birkby.

When he could not get in there he then used a house brick to break glass in the kitchen door to gain entry but left a critical smear of blood as he stole cash, jewellery and a tablet electronic device before leaving.

The following day he broke into a house in Mountjoy Road, Edgerton, while the victims were away on holiday.

Philip Adams, prosecuting, said on that occasion Wharam used a large stone to smash glass in French doors. Once inside he stole a laptop, iPhone and other saleable items including opening a package which had been delivered, helping himself to the DVDs inside.

On July 14 he struck again at a house Armitage Avenue, Brighouse this time using a small stone to break a kitchen window. He reached through and opened the window to climb inside where he stole property including an iPad, camera and watch.

A neighbour heard the alarm going off and saw him on the driveway. CCTV at a local shop showed Wharam buying a soft drink and that can was later recovered from outside the burgled house with his DNA on it and his fingerprint was found at the house.

James Bourne-Arton, representing Wharam, said following his last release from prison he had come out to find a very sick baby daughter who had to undergo nine operations for a hole in her heart and then in her windpipe.

He had struggled with the cost of travelling to and from hospital and being with her. He was contacted by some individuals to throw a package into a prison with the promise of £1,000 but had second thoughts about it. His partner had thrown the package out but he was then contacted by those individuals to repay what they had lost.

Mr Bourne-Arton said: “This led to this spate of offending.”

He said Wharam was extremely remorseful, adding: “He is not a man who set out to be a career burglar.”

Wharam, 32 of Cromarty Avenue, Crosland Moor, admitted three burglaries and asked for three other burglaries to be taken into consideration. He was jailed for 876 days – almost two-and-a-half years.