Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than 100,000 community events are expected to take place to mark the first anniversary of the murder of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox.

Mother-of-two Mrs Cox was shot and stabbed by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair in Birstall days before the EU referendum last June.

Street parties, barbecues and coffee mornings will be held across the country as part of the Great Get Together between June 16-18.

Organisers have said they hope the celebrations will be the biggest since the street parties held to mark the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, with the number of events registered on the Great Get Together website passing into six figures.

Widower Brendan Cox tweeted: “Over 100,000 #GreatGetTogethers planned and still a month to go. Amazing response and not too late to pull something together.”

Mrs Cox’s death, on June 16 last year, came just over a year after her maiden speech in the Commons, in which she said “we are far more united and have far more in common than that which divides us.”