Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A museum axed by Kirklees Council is now home to a number of “property guardians”.

Property protection specialist Ad Hoc has rented out space at Dewsbury Museum to tenants known as property guardians to give the museum a lived-in look and deter potential squatters and vandals.

The company rents space in empty properties at “affordable” levels to responsible, working people who effectively become caretakers – providing round-the-clock protection for the property until its owner is in a position to refurbish, re-use it or sell it.

Ad Hoc referred the Examiner to its client Kirklees for comment. It was previously reported that tenants will pay as little as £325 per month, inclusive of all bills, to live in the building. The property is unfurnished with a number of rooms and a communal kitchen and bathroom.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “Kirklees Council employs a range of measures to secure buildings not in everyday use.

“This includes the use of guardians through a contracted agency.

“As the council’s contract is with the agency we would not be aware of the financial arrangements between the agency and the individual guardians.”

Kirklees Council closed the Grade II listed building in Crow Nest Park on November 6 last year to save money and has put it artefacts into storage. The park opened in September 1893 and the museum in 1896.