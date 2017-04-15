Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £2m housing project has been completed in Upperthong to provide 15 affordable homes.

The Conroy Brook scheme on Upperthong Lane – one of just a handful of projects for first-time buyers in West Yorkshire – has been developed in partnership with social housing developer QSH, Kirklees Council and Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing.

The15 rent-to-buy homes were officially opened by Clr Naheed Mather, Kirklees Council Cabinet Member and portfolio holder for housing, who said: “The Upperthong development will provide much needed affordable homes for local people. It will enable people who dream of buying a home but perhaps need support to build a deposit and credit history to make those next steps to owning their own homes in an area in which they choose to live.”

The properties include eight two bedroom homes and seven three bedroom cottages.

Under the innovative QSH rent-to-buy scheme tenants will pay rents which are affordable.

Tenants also has the opportunity to buy their properties between the first and fifth year of living in their new home, with half of the tenant’s rental payments put towards the deposit they need to secure a mortgage to buy their home up to a maximum of 10%.

Priority has been given to local first time buyers who have to meet a strict series of criteria.

Those who choose not to purchase during this time can continue renting their homes for a further 15 years.

And work is now set to begin on the second phase of the site, which will see Conroy Brook build 12 four bedroom detached homes for private sale.