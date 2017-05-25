Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Struggling to decide between picturesque green surroundings, which offer peace and privacy, and the lure of thriving city life? Acorn House, which sits in Fenay Bridge, offers the best of the both worlds. In addition to its close proximity to Huddersfield, the house is also a stunning example of modernist architecture set amid lush green woodlands. It’s rare that such an eye-catching and simply stylish opportunity comes to the market place in such a well-regarded location – better act fast.

This contemporary-looking four-bedroom property boasts great attention to detail throughout, as well as natural light in abundance. Its oversized windows allows light to stream into all of the principal rooms, such as the bespoke high-specification kitchen, which comes with bright orange units against pristine white walls – giving it a fun, youthful feel.

But the room that benefits the most from its floor-to-ceiling windows is the gorgeous lounge. The room enjoys wonderful natural light via numerous anthracite-coloured, aluminium-framed, double-glazed picture windows. And there’s also sliding patio doors to the front elevation, leading out to a balcony from which the surrounding wooded aspects can be enjoyed. Meanwhile, the second aspect of windows enjoy similar views.

And the room is just as gorgeous once the sun’s gone down. Stylish touches include a fitted track ceiling-mounted directional spotlight, and oak-tread and brushed-steel details on steps leading from the lounge to the dining room. These thoughtful touches, which also match the main staircase design, manage to provide definition to the property while also maintaining the open-plan layout.

In the lounge you’ll also find a provision for a modern wall-mounted television, and heating provided by a double flat white-panel radiator.

Throughout the property you’ll find plenty of colourful touches, such as the light shades in the hallway, paired with neutral walls.

Elsewhere there are en-suites to three of the four bedrooms, as well as a secluded breakfast balcony off the master room – and even a family bathroom with a TV installed.

Outside, the property has a wooded area with lawn section directly towards the front, on the opposite side to the large shared driveway. There are established rockeries, beds and planted pockets surrounding the property in addition to a low-maintenance private patio entertaining and seating area.

A viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this executive home, which is suitable for professionals, families and down-sizers.

This Jumble Wood property is currently being marketed by Boultons Estate Agents for £575,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact the team on 01484 515029, visit boultonsestateagents.co.uk or find them at 155 North Road, Kirkburton, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, HD8 0RR.

Property focus

£195,000

What? 5-bed townhouse

Where? Spruce Drive, Netherton

Who? Whitegates on 01484 548126

This five-bedroom end townhouse must be viewed to be fully appreciated. Inside the spacious property you’ll find three reception rooms that are perfect for a growing family, while the location it close to local amenities and schools. It briefly comprises an entrance hallway, downstairs WC, utility room, kitchen, dining room, lounge, study/office. The first floor has five good-sized bedrooms and a bathroom.

£218,000

What? 3-bed link-detached

Where? Heathfield Mews, Golcar

Who? Beaufort Finch on

01484 434310

If you’re looking for an immaculate family home, this property in Golcar might be perfect for you. The three-bedroom link-detached sits in a very desirable location and even has the potential for a fourth bedroom if you’re willing to convert the ground floor study. Elsewhere there’s the entrance hall, lounge/diner, dining kitchen, as well as three bedrooms and the house bathroom on the first floor.

£395,000

What? 3-bed detached

Where? Manor Drive, Farnley Tyas

Who? Bramleys on 01484 530361

Sitting on the Beech Farm development, this detached property has been built and designed to a high specification with modern living at the forefront. With an open-plan living kitchen, patio doors leading to the garden, and en-suite facilities on the master room – it’s got everything you’d want for luxury living.