Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No-one thinks of Holmfirth without mentioning Last Of The Summer Wine.

But there is far more to this part of West Yorkshire than the antics on TV of three daft pensioners.

Holmfirth, nestling on the edge of the Peak District National Park, can be traced back to the 13th century when a corn mill was set up on the banks of the River Holme. As the cloth trade thrived, so did Holmfirth.

But it wasn't without tragedy: the dams built to serve the textile industry helped feed terrible floods over the centuries, with the 1852 disaster claiming 81 lives.

PROPERTY MARKET

The residential market is booming with 261 houses sold last year, according to Rightmove.

Most of the sales in Holmfirth over the past year were terraced properties which on average sold for £167,380. Detached properties had an average sold price of £327,620 and semi-detached properties averaged at £184,215.

Holmfirth, with an overall average price of £220,520, was similar in terms of sold prices to nearby Honley (£228,475) and Shepley (£225,914), but was cheaper than New Mill (£244,044).

In the past year house prices in Holmfirth were similar to the year before and similar to 2008 when they averaged at £220,342.

The top price last year was a little over the £3/4m mark but buyers were able to find terraced properties for as low as £90,000.

A number of new developments are already taking shape and there are plans for others.

SCHOOLS

Most youngsters in Holmfirth go to the historic village school and then on to the town's high school, which was opened in 1959 and now has more than 1,300 students.

Ofsted's latest inspections snag the praises of both schools.

Holmfirth Junior, Infant & Nursery School - Good

Holmfirth High School - Good

TRANSPORT

Holmfirth said "Goodbye" to its railway station in 1959 and passengers now make the six-mile journey to Huddersfield, where services run by First TransPennine and Northern link the town with cities including Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Wakefield and Sheffield on a frequent basis.

Holmfirth bus station is located in the centre and regular bus services take varying routes around the outlying villages and to Huddersfield's bus and railway stations. Additional services run to the town, from Barnsley, Sheffield, Wakefield and Penistone.

Buses operated by First Calderdale and Huddersfield include services 308, 310, 314, 316 and X11.

Commuters can catch the first bus from Holmfirth into Huddersfield at 05.55am.

SHOPPING

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Holmfirth became renowned from the 1970s as the setting for hit TV series Last of The Summer Wine and became a magnet for tourism from across the world. It already boasted many thriving independent shops such as a butcher, greengrocer, baker and fashion store, which survive, and they were quickly joined by shops catering for everything required to meet the demand of visitors.

Many gift and crafts shops line the busy streets and there are also regular and popular food, craft and farmers' markets which offer excellent local goods and produce.

SOCIAL LIFE

It's difficult not to enjoy a night out in Holmfirth. The town boasts numerous bars, pubs, restaurants, cafes and coffee shops offering a huge variety of cuisine. They include The Old Bridge Hotel, Brambles bar, traditional pubs such as The Postcard, The Nook and The Elephant and Castle, bustling restaurants such as Poppa Piccolinos and Soul Kitchen and the latest addition, The Whippet and Pickle. There are also classic takeaways including Compo's Café and Hollowgate Fisheries.

It also has a vibrant music venue in the form of The Picturedrome, which features many top bands throughout the year.

There are also regular art and music shows and festivals.

OUT & ABOUT

Sands recreation ground in Holmfirth boasts the town's swimming pool and sports centre as well as football pitches, an all-weather sports area and a skate park. There is also the peaceful Victoria Park, very close to the village centre, and of course Holmfirth is oh so close to stunning moorland walks.

DID YOU KNOW?

The 31 series of Last Of The Summer Wine made it the world's longest running TV sitcom and every single episode featured actor Peter Sallis as Clegg, one of the memorable characters created by Roy Clarke.