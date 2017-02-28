Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been a decade and more since Lindley was labelled "Knightsbridge of the North".

But the off the cuff comment has stayed and more and more, Lindley is regarded as a desirable place to live - due in no small part to the thriving independent shops, bars and restaurants.

HISTORY

Lindley dates back to the 7th century when it was named by the Saxons as flax meadow. It appears in the Domesday Book as "Lilleia". It is perhaps best known in Huddersfield as the site of the town's Royal Infirmary , opened by the former Prime Minister Harold Wilson in 1967.

PROPERTY MARKET

Huge new housing developments in and around Lindley will ensure its property market stays buoyant for years to come. According to Rightmove, the majority of sales in Lindley during the last year were terraced properties, selling for an average price of £123,946. Detached properties sold for an average of £319,472, with semi-detached properties fetching £170,536.

Lindley, with an overall average price of £171,122, was similar in terms of sold prices to nearby Elland (£163,556) and Outlane (£175,861), but was more expensive than Golcar (£153,423).

Overall sold prices in Lindley over the last year were 5% up on the previous year and 12% down on the 2014 level of £195,435. More than 100 homes were sold, with 20 detached houses ranging from £155,000 to £585,000 changing hands and 47 terraced homes welcoming new owners.

SCHOOLS

The area is well served by schools for both primary and secondary pupils and Ofsted rates them all highly. Demand for places is well above the regional and national average at some of the schools.

Lindley CE Infants School - Outstanding

Lindley Junior School - Outstanding

Reinwood Infant & Nursery School - Outstanding

Reinwood Community Junior School - Good

Salendine Nook High School Academy (11-16) - Good

Huddersfield New College - Outstanding

TRANSPORT

Lindley enjoys excellent bus links with Huddersfield and with Halifax. It has services into Huddersfield from 5.50am Monday to Friday and services 370, 371, 372, 373 and 501 - all run by First Calder & Huddersfield - serve the village.

Lindley is just two miles from Huddersfield Railway Station and services by First TransPennine and Northern link the town with cities such as Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, York and Sheffield.

SHOPPING

That Knightsbridge tag still endures with a huge variety of shops as well as a Sainsbury's store.

There are proud independents including a butcher, a bakery, a florist, fashion stores, a book shop, newsagent and furniture outlets.

SOCIAL LIFE

It's a proud boast but Lindley has two of the Top 10 restaurants in Huddersfield, according to the TripAdvisor website. Eric's and Pax Burger are both overseen by award-winning local chef Eric Paxman and are joined by a wide variety of bars and eateries, including Bar 10, The Black Bull, The Black Horse, Lindley Tap, the recently-renovated Old Wireworks and the child friendly Lindley's Café and Bubble & Squeak. There are also many popular takeaways offering everything from fish and ships to burgers and Asian cuisine. Lindley Liberal Club, which dominates the centre of the village, is one of Huddersfield's most popular social clubs.

OUT & ABOUT

Families, dog-walkers and sportsmen and women can enjoy the fresh air of Reinwood recreation ground and the Lindley recreation ground, in the shadow of the famous Clock Towe r. There is also the tranquility of the Low Hills Pond and, of course, the magnificent Greenhead Park just a mile away.

DID YOU KNOW?

Lindley Clock Tower, by famous architect Edgar Wood, stands 83ft tall and chimed for the first time on Christmas Eve, 1902.