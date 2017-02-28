Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shepley is a hugely-popular village some eight miles south of Huddersfield.

Its popularity is due in no small measure to the stunning countryside surrounding the village, which straddles the A629 Penistone Road.

There is a varied mix of housing, with centuries-old cottages nestling alongside huge luxury detached homes.

HISTORY

William the Conqueror has a lot to answer for!

'Sceaplei' is mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086 but historians claim Shepley's population suffered during William's reign, when the king laid to waste towns and villages between the Scottish border and the River Humber in order to put down a northern rebellion against his Norman rule. Thousands of people were put to the sword.

However, the village was soon back in political favour, as in 1217, a certain Matthew of Sheplei was knighted and his name appears in the records of the Beaumont family of Whitley Beaumont and of Bretton Hall.

By the 19th century the village was noted for its fine textiles produced in local mills and it was home to no fewer than 30 tailors.

PROPERTY MARKET

Shepley, with an overall average price of £225,914, was similar in terms of sold prices to nearby Shelley (£227,128), but was more expensive than Kirkburton (£199,741) and cheaper than New Mill (£244,044).

During the last year, sold prices in Shepley were 13% down on the previous year and 10% down on 2013 when the average house price was £251,959.

A total of 31 houses were sold last year, with a one-bedroom terrace house going for £98,000 and a six-bedroom detached house fetching £510,000.

SCHOOLS

Shepley families have a system of First and Middle Schools, with pupils moving on to high school at 14.

The village's children benefit from good education, according to Ofsted inspectors.

Shepley First School - Good

Kirkburton Middle School - Good

Shelley College - Outstanding

TRANSPORT

The village has excellent transport links with both bus and rail services on a frequent basis, ideal for commuters.

A number of buses run by Yorkshire Tiger serve the village, with stops throughout the district.

The services see buses leaving the village from 05.45am and journeys in from Waterloo from 06.05am.

The services include: 83 - Huddersfield to Denby Dale; 83A Huddersfield to Scissett; 84 - Huddersfield to Denby Dale; 435/436/437 - Wakefield to Holmfirth.

Rail travellers can take advantage of the Penistone Line services from the rail station in Station Road (HD8 8DU). The first train to Huddersfield leaves at 06.29 while the first to Sheffield departs at 06.28am. There are services on the hour through to 9.36pm and 10.36pm respectively.

SHOPPING

Shepley has a handful of shops and stores providing daily necessities. They include a Co-op store in the village centre and a second at the Sovereign Garage site, and the Shepley News shop.

SOCIAL LIFE

This popular village is well-served by some very well-renowned pubs and restaurants. The Farmers Boy in Marsh Lane is a classy pub/restaurant with a high profile, serving local produce. The Sovereign, on the crossroads, is part of the Vintage Inns group and has long been a favourite. The Cask & Spindle is also noted for its hearty food, while The Black Bull is a popular traditional watering hole.

OUT & ABOUT

Sport is well to the fore in Shepley, with Shepley AFC, Shepley Cricket Club, Shepley Tennis Club and Shepley Bowling Club all finding a home in the village.

It is also renowned for its country walks, being part of the Transpennine Trail footpath route.

Cliffe House is an outdoor study and conference centre that provides learning and events for schools, groups, colleges, businesses, individuals and the community. The outdoor adventure play area features ropes, swings, slides, treehouse and den building area.

May 2017 will also see the 10th Shepley Spring Festival, a three-day community event offering some of the very best performers in traditional music, song and dance from Britain and beyond.

That musical tradition also goes back much earlier thanks to the success of the Shepley Band.

DID YOU KNOW?

With its four pubs it's hardly surprising that beer is much appreciated in Shepley. But go back to 1829 and the village was home to its own brewery, set up by Seth Senior. His family continued brewing for well over a century.