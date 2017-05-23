Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of Huddersfield’s historic properties opens its gates to the public this weekend to launch an organic market garden.

Mike and Marina Shaw, of Banney Royd at Edgerton, will tell visitors about locally-produced organic fruit and vegetables in pots that can be “grown on” at home. The open day runs from 10.30am to 3pm on Sunday (May 28).

Said Marina: “We already grow quite a bit of our own food and find it really frustrating that it is difficult to purchase organic food from local producers. Although supermarkets are offering more these days, some of that produce has travelled an awfully long way to get to the shelf and you have also to pay a premium price for it.

“As we are buying organic seedlings in trays of around a 150 at a time, some of these may well grow out of their pots and be planted in beds to be sold as ready for the table.”

The market garden also includes flowers, plants and shrubbery planted in the same organic soils and free of chemicals or pesticides.

In partnership with Huddersfield Bee Keeping Association, the Shaws have half a dozen beehives on site, from which it is hoped to produce honey to sell under the Banney Royd Market Garden brand.

Later this year, they will offer children’s parties when youngsters can learn about flowers, vegetables, insects and mini beasts and get to plant something to grow on at home.

Banney Royd is a 10-bedroom mansion built in 1902. It was designed by architect Edgar J Wood and is described as “the largest and most elaborate house of Wood’s career.”

The property was used as a teachers’ centre for some years and sold off by Kirklees Council in 1995.