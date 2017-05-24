Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sex shop which has been a feature of a main Huddersfield road for decades may have to move as the building is for sale.

Property agent Heaney Micklethwaite has put a price tag of £85,000 on the terraced property at 70 Bradford Road, home to the Private Shop.

The property might be suitable to be converted for residential use, says the agent.

It is Grade II listed with a ground floor, first floor, a basement, a garden at the back and a detached brick-built garage.

A member of staff at the sex shop declined to comment, referring the Examiner to the head office of Darker Enterprises which owns a string of sex shops.

A spokesman for Darker Enterprises said that, if a buyer is found for the property, the Private Shop could move to another premises.

He said shops were struggling because of the internet, adding: “It’s a normal retail business and finding it hard.”

The operator recently put in for planning permission for a new shop sign which “will be the same wording but will look more up to date and more pleasant on the eye,” he said.

In December, Michael Bray, owner of John’s Books, a sex shop on Manchester Road, said he was considering the shop’s future due to falling sales.