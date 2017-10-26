The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's hardly Buckingham Palace but this house - possibly the cheapest in Huddersfield at the moment - could cost you less than a family car.

This two-bedroom mid-terrace is up for auction with a paltry guide price of £20,000; that's less than a new Ford Mondeo, in all but the bottom spec.

The property on Hill Top Road, Paddock , is being marketed by estate agents Bramleys.

As well as two bedrooms it has an entrance hall, a combined living room and kitchen plus a cellar and bathroom on the lower ground floor.

Bramleys admit the house 'does require modernisation and renovation work' but say the property 'on completion of the works would provide an ideal starter home or investor property'.

Viewings by appointment take place on October 28, November 4, 9 and 11.