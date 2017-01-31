Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the most controversial housing proposals in Kirklees is closer to becoming a reality – but looks far smaller than the original scheme.

A 95 home plan for Grimescar Valley in Huddersfield has been submitted and could come before councillors in the next few weeks.

Campaigners lost a long battle to protect the scenic valley from developers in July 2015.

But it has taken 18 months for a detailed plan to be submitted to Kirklees.

In 2015 Kirklees Council’s strategic planning committee gave the go-ahead in principle for up to 190 homes on the rural site near Ainley Top.

Councillors voted 4-3 in favour with chairman Clr Terry Lyons saying the council would be left open to expensive legal action if it refused the plan.

Leeds-based Harron Homes has now revealed a vastly reduced housing proposal – fewer than half what was allowed or feared.

If given the green light, the 95 homes would be split into three sections on two plots of open countryside off Burn Road in Birchencliffe.

It is thought the difficult site, which features two mine shafts, a dyke and steep gradients, has led to the plan being radically scaled back.

Lindley Clr Gemma Wilson, who is on the Save Grimescar Valley committee, said she was still disappointed to see the homes plan finally materialise.

“While it’s a reduction, I’m still not happy about it,” she said.

“It’s still 95 homes too many and pressure on local roads and services that they can’t cope with.

“I take no comfort from the developer’s claim they will start a conversation with the council about contributions to education.

“There should be a firm commitment when there’s already such problems with school places in this area.”

Clr Wilson admitted she was surprised Harron Homes hadn’t taken up the option to build more homes.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if this was just the first stage of a bigger plan,” she added.

The homes will be split across two sites on either side of Burn Road close to the junction with Yew Tree Road.

Layout designs by the firm show the larger southern plot will also be split in two because Grimescar Dyke flows through the middle.

The northern plot will feature a range of homes, including ten “affordable” houses, while the southernmost part will be the exclusive four and five bed detached properties.

Harron Homes’ has already been at the centre of controversy in the Lindley area after Kirklees Council ordered it to cease construction of its Farriers Croft development off Crosland Road.

The firm was issued a temporary stop order in December 2015, preventing it from building for 28 days after dozens of complaints about drainage and mud on the roads.