It could make a beautiful and historic home – but it’s not for the faint-hearted.

A former baptist chapel in Slaithwaite has hit the market and could be yours, provided you don’t mind the graveyard that comes with it.

If the headstones don’t make it bizarre enough, the 200-year-old grade II listed building is also built on STILTS, presumably so as not to disturb the resting souls beneath.

It’s perfect for Halloween parties, or just if you fancy living somewhere quirky. Not so perfect if the thought of sleeping above the dead shivers your timbers.

The chapel on Hollins Row, which was also a Sunday school, was built in 1816 and enlarged in 1886. It features a first floor gallery and auctioneers say it could be renovated into a delightful home.

It goes up for auction at Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium next month, with a guide price of between £25,000 and £50,000.

Auction House Manchester, which is advertising the unusual property, said: “The original chapel dates from 1816 and includes a first floor gallery and there is an additional first floor extension forming a Sunday School area constructed in 1886.

“The building is grade II listed and the property includes a number of burial sites and monuments.”

The auction takes place at 2pm on Wednesday, September 6. Contact Auction House Manchester for more details.