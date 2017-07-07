Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents believe plans for housing in a Holme Valley village may be the first step to wider development, if approved.

A planning application has been submitted by AK Planning on behalf of J Mayo to develop agricultural land off Huddersfield Road, Meltham, bounded by the Greenway.

It is on the edge of the village and currently used as sheep grazing.

Clr Richard Noon, a Meltham town councillor, said: “The proposal breaks a pattern of existing development within the town. The proposal would likely lead to further developments in adjacent fields.

“It is unsustainable in its own right, the nearest shops are at Meltham Mills and I doubt people will walk to Morrisons and carry their family shopping back on the Greenway.”

It is on the edge of green belt and classed as Provisional Open Land in the existing council planning policy. But in the council’s Local Plan, which is yet to be adopted, the land is classed as Safeguarded, which is treated similarly to greenbelt.

Clr Charles Greaves, Kirklees Holme Valley North Independent, said it could be a test case for the Local Plan. That’s because a national planning policy makes it clear safeguarded land is not allocated for development.

A transport assessment with the application indicates the land will have “circa 30 new dwellings.”