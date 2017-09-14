Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Most people spend their lives trying to avoid a visit to the police station – but here’s a unique chance to live in one!

Half of the former Deighton police station has gone up for sale for a reasonable £132,000 – but it’s in need of a bit of TLC.

Jane Stocks Estate Agency says it’s been in the same ownership for 50 years and still has plenty of original features – including what’s thought to be the old cells!

The ground floor has an entrance hall leading off to the lounge, dining room and galley kitchen.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a bathroom split into two parts with a separate shower and bath.

The basement is split into a front room with a stone slab table, a side store with shelving, and a rear utility room with Belfast sink and two smaller store rooms believed to be the cells.

Outside, there’s even an original high flush toilet in a stone outbuilding, along with a garden to the front, a side driveway, detached garage and a rear garden.

And sash windows at the back give views across Dalton Bank Woods.

The listing reads: “Original features including deep skirting boards, moulded covings, ceiling roses, picture rails, and even a couple of the cells remain in the basement.”

Click here to see the listing. (http://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-49470072.html)