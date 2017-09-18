Grade II listed house in Meltham for sale

Grade II listed house in Meltham for sale

This large Grade II listed house has a waterfall outside.

The four-bedroom property, which is in Meltham, is on the market for £160,000.

It’s packed with character including original features like wooden flooring, high ceilings and exposed stone walls inside, it has a wooded walk to the rear which includes a waterfall and a play park.

The biggest room in the house is the lounge/diner, which has an Inglenook fireplace housing a log-burning stove.

One of the double bedrooms overlooks the woodland and another two have walk-in cupboards.

The other two double bedrooms - one of which has an open fireplace - have been used as a study and a second lounge.

A small galley kitchen has a built-in Belling oven, an integrated fridge and a Bosch microwave with plumbing for a washing machine.

The bathroom, which is not pictured, has a three-piece suite, including a panelled bath and an over-bath shower.

The four-storey property, which has a sweeping stone staircase, includes a cellar.