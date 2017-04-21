Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Owning a pub in West Yorkshire may seem like a dream.

But it might actually be less expensive than you might have imagined.

You can get into the pub trade in God’s Own Country by acquiring a property on a leasehold basis, with prices less than you might think.

So if you fancy pulling pints and keeping the locals happy, check out these West Yorkshire pubs currently on the market.

Ma Bakers/Maggies, Halifax

Asking price: Offers in excess of £295,000 (freehold) Turnover: Not disclosed.

Selling points: Prominent position on the town’s ‘leisure circuit’, according to the agent.

Imposing two-storey stone mid-terrace building, with accommodation over four floors. Includes pub/bar in the basement (Maggies) and a separate bar/club on the upper floors (Ma Bakers).

A staircase leads up to a mezzanine level and there is a VIP lounge and bar. Includes some private living accommodation.

Shears Inn, Paris Gates, Halifax

Asking price: £30,000 (leasehold). Rent is £32,000 per annum. Turnover: £310,000, with a gross profit of around 51 per cent.

Selling points: The valley setting is next to Hebble Brook and near former mills.

The business was established in 1657, making it the oldest public house in Halifax. It has been run by the current owner since 2003 and is now offered for sale as they are retiring, according to agent Hilton Smythe.

The bed and breakfast side of the business offers three en-suite rooms. The property also has a one-bedroom flat.

Black Bull, Dewsbury

Asking price: £145,000 (freehold). Turnover: Not disclosed.

Selling points: Prominent position in Dewsbury Market Place.

The pub is Grade II listed and is located in the town’s conservation area.

Agent James A Baker says there is an opportunity for an alternative use subject to conservation restrictions and the granting of relevent permission.

The agent adds: “The property would benefit from a programme of internal redecoration throughout...the property is equipped for late-night drinking, games and entertainment.”

Private accommodation is on the first floor and includes four double bedrooms. The building may be of interest to local restaurateurs, retailers and developers.

The Lee Moor, Wakefield

Asking price: £380,000 (freehold) Turnover: Not disclosed.

Selling points: A high level of regular trade, according to the agent.

Situated in Stanley, the pub has been established over 40 years. The current owner is retiring. Includes four-bed flat. The agent is Meridian Business Sales Limited.