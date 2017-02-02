Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This well presented detached home is set within a beautiful hamlet, completely surrounded by open woodland and streams.

The truly tranquil location offers the perfect setting for family living within Ripponden.

This area is now widely regarded as one of Calderdale's most premier locations, as it is both close to the M62 and yet retains its country charm.

The centre of Ripponden benefits from having many fine eateries, a health centre, pharmacy, library and local shops and of course, the superb open countryside. There is also the benefit of being close to Sowerby Bridge, which has a railway station and supermarket - for the commuters among us.

Inside the property you will find four spacious bedrooms, one with an en-suite along with a large family bathroom.

Entering into a spacious hall leading to the kitchen/breakfast room and a separate utility room, then there is a big family room on top of a separate lounge and dining area.

On the first floor you will find the four bedrooms and a galleried landing, on top of the en-suite complete with shower, and house bathroom.

Outside there's not only ample parking for multiple cars, but there is also a double gated driveway, and lots of different seating and entertaining areas to make good use of any sunshine that comes along.

As this property sits in a prime location there are places to sit and enjoy the views across to the stream and the open woodland. The property sits on about an acre of land, which includes a feature pond, a garden shed, lantern landing and an outdoor tap.

If you would like to know more information about this idyllic country home, Paper Mill House, please contact Charnock Bates on 01422 823777.