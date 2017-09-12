Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These unique waterside lodges and cottages herald the start of a major country park development.

The first phase of multi-million pound Ashgrove Country Park in Brighouse is ready to open its doors for public viewings on Saturday between 11am-1pm.

Paul Cockcroft, of PCP Property Group, and James Horsfield, of Benjamin Fitzpatrick estate agents, gave the Examiner a tour of the properties and the wider site off Elland Road, which will one day boast a new hotel, spa and leisure facilities, a man-made lake, a fishing lake and potential for a marina and moorings.

Mr Cockcroft, of Birkby, Huddersfield, said: “I’ve always said it’s the best kept secret in Calderdale because people don’t know it’s here.

“Hundreds of people walk or cycle along the canal towpath and will have seen the development. Now we’re ready to market the properties and for people to see what we’re doing.

“It was 21 years ago we started on this site. We converted the old listed mansion house into apartments.

“Then the recession hit and we held off, but now we have ten 21st century cottages and 16 lodges.

“There’s a five acre lake and a smaller fishing lake for occupants - all this is part of the current phase.

“Next year we’ll start on the next phase which is the spa and leisure facilities, which is a similar size to the current mansion house.

“It will have a spa, fitness suite, restaurant and function room. The swimming pool will be glass fronted and infinity-style with the lake.

“The final phase will be a 40-bed hotel on a three acre site.”

It’s set among 40 acres of land, bounded by the canal, Cromwell Bottom Nature Reserve and Elland Road.

The unique wooden waterside two-bed lodges are set over three floors, the upper floor has living accommodation with picturesque views, the middle floor has bedrooms and the lower floor can be used as storage or converted for any use. The lodges are priced at £199,950 and the first one has already been snapped up.

Anyone fearing a reprise of the floods needn’t worry - during the 2015 floods the lowest lodge was still 2m out of the water.

The stone cottages, also set over three floors, have a price tag of £279,000 and come with three bedrooms - the master has its own dressing room and bathroom.

James Horsfield, valuer at Benjamin Fitzpatrick, said: “Our first post about the lodges on Facebook has reached 20,000 people. We’ve already had a lot of interest and people wanting to reserve a lodge, so we’re holding the open day on Saturday to let people see the lodges for themselves.”