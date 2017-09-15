Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This 18th century house has a wooden beam carved to look like a tree growing in the kitchen.

The three-bedroom Grade II listed property on Birkby Hall Road, close to Huddersfield town centre, is on the market for £180,000.

Boasting several fireplaces and exposed brick and beams, it’s a blend of original character and modern refinement.

The biggest room in the house is the kitchen, which has an antique radiator, a range cooker and an exposed stone fire surround.

The flooring is exposed wide board and the worktops are solid oak. There is an inset ceramic single bowl sink unit with a mixer tap and an under stairs storage area with access to a small cellar.

Set to the front of the terraced property, the living room has an exposed stone fire surround and a multi-fuel stove.

It has parquet style flooring and three leaded, glazed windows.

A Worcester-Bosch combination boiler is in a built-in linen cupboard on the first floor landing.

The master bedroom, which is set to the rear of the property, has an exposed stone fire surround.

The cosy room also has three leaded, glazed windows and a radiator.

A second double bedroom, which is set to the front of the property, has leaded, double glazed windows.

There are built-in wardrobes to the alcove with various hanging rails and shelving. There is also an original hanging space with hooks in the recess behind the door.

The smallest bedroom, which is currently being used as a study, has a boxed in beam to the ceiling along with exposed, heavy timber over the leaded, glazed window.

In keeping with the rest of the traditional house, the bathroom has a low flush WC, a pedestal hand basin with twin taps over it, an enamel panelled bath with a mixer tap and a Victorian-style shower head. There is a leaded stained glass window.

A slightly overgrown garden has shrubbery, fruit trees and walls.