Like to think of yourself as Lord of the manor? With this incredible five-bedroom property, which stands proudly behind wrought-iron gates, you will be.

Sitting in the much sought-after area of Mirfield, this impressive detached property offers buyers the perfect combination of luxury royal living, with all the necessary contemporary fixtures throughout – and a games room thrown in for good measure.

The area in West Yorkshire is popular with professionals looking for easy access to the surrounding financial area, and, despite its gated exterior, the house offers close proximity to nearby transport links and services.

While the exterior is undoubtedly impressive – with its open fore-court and large garden to the rear – inside is just as tempting. On the ground floor you'll find a spacious reception hall and cloakroom as you enter, as well as plenty of living space in the form of lounge, sitting room, fitted dining kitchen and a utility.

There's also a touch of whimsy with the dedicated games room, which houses a snooker table for you to while away the hours at, and a double-aspect, centrally positioned log-effect Inglenook fireplace, which sits below a rustic brick and stone heath with the traditional oak-style mantle across the top.

On the first floor of the property, there's a master bedroom with en-suite and a large private dressing room. There's also plenty of room for a growing family, with three further double bedrooms, all of which come with en-suite shower rooms.

In addition to the main house, buyers will also gain an annexe, which comes with a double bedroom, en-suite and sitting room.

And if the endless living space isn't enough to clinch the deal, maybe the large grounds will.

Behind the entrance gates you'll find a generous tarmac driveway, which provides plenty of off-road parking and leads to a separate double garage.

The garden is predominantly lawned, but features a flagged patio space with seating and a bespoke built-in barbecue – perfect for entertaining during the warmer summer months.

This property is currently being marketed by Boultons, which welcomes offers in the region of £699,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, call 01484 515029.

