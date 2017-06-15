Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sitting in Scapegoat Hill, this enormous six-bedroom property, overlooking the country, offers plenty of space for the family, both inside and out...

It’s rare to find a property that is so befitting its name. But Far View – a stunning six-bedroom property in Huddersfield’s Scapegoat Hill – lives up to its reputation perfectly. Sitting in an elevated position, the property boasts panoramic views over the surrounding countryside and the idyllic village it calls home.

The enormous residence, which also happens to be situated in one of the area’s most sought-after locations, covers more than 6,000 sq ft and sits on more than an acre of land – you’ll be hard pushed to find a property offering more space.

The original house dates back to the 19th century and has been lovingly upgraded and extended by the current vendors. Now, it’s immaculately presented and is ready and waiting for a large family.

And if the already generous accommodation is still lacking, the detached quintuple garage offers a potential conversion space (subject to necessary planning permissions) – should you need a separate residence or bungalow.

Inside the stone-built property, most rooms command panoramic views towards the Pennines. Visitors will find a luxury dining kitchen, which was fitted in 2008 and features cherry wood wall and base units, as well as a convenient central breakfast bar with quality bar stools – perfect for family mornings.

If you’re looking for a more formal setting for your meals there is also a separate dining room, with full-height windows to take advantage of the far-reaching views.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, you’ll find two family rooms – one which doubles as the hall and features an oak staircase, and another with a cosy wood-burning fire and floor-to-ceiling windows.

There’s also a light and airy sun room, laundry room, office and boiler room, as well as two further rooms that could be used as seventh and eight bedrooms.

On the first floor you’ll find four of the bedrooms, all of which offer plenty of space for either yourself or the kids. The master comes with an en-suite, with a three-piece suite including an indulgent corner bath.

The fifth and sixth bedrooms can be accessed by a staircase leading to the east wing of the property. There’s also a family bathroom on the first floor, which comes with all the mod cons you’d expect from a house of this magnitude.

Outside, a sweeping driveway, with parking for multiple vehicles, leads up to the house and the garage, which features four remote doors. Elsewhere, landscaped gardens, which cascade from the house give total privacy and will ensure you make the most the nice weather and unrivalled views. There’s also an out building and courtyard to the side.

Far View is currently being marketed by Whitegates for offers in the region of £800,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact the team on 01484 452314, visit whitegates.co.uk, or find them at 6 Cherry Tree Centre, Huddersfield, HD1 2ET.

Property focus

£550,000

What? 4/5 bed detached

Where? Beaumont Park Road

Who? Bramleys on 01484 530361

Set on a generous plot, overlooking the picturesque Beaumont Park, is this unique 4/5 bedroom detached property. Offering flexibility, the property has the potential to be transformed with annexe-style accommodation for a relative. There’s a magnificent dining kitchen on the ground floor, with an additional second kitchen on the first floor. There’s also the possibility to use the extra lounge as a fifth bedroom.

£350,000

What? 3-bed cottage

Where? Linfit Lane, Kirkburton

Who? Boultons on 01484 468794

This double-fronted cottage was originally two separate properties, but a comprehensive modernisation has transformed it into a spacious yet cosy home. If you’re looking for a compromise between peaceful rural living and the convenience of the local village amenities, this could be perfect for you.

£127,500

What? 3-bed terrace

Where? Clifton Road, Marsh

Who? Belong on 01484 444567

Offering easy-to-move-into accommodation, this well-presented end terrace is suited to a variety of buyers. It sits on a pleasant residential street, just out of the centre of Marsh, and is a short walk to the picturesque Greenhead Park. Downstairs you’ll find a spacious lounge and combined kitchen diner, with three bedrooms upstairs.

Property news

Are there dangers in using online agents?

It can be a vastly different service to high street agents, says Bramleys’ Paul Keighley

Recent developments in technology and the impact of the internet has seen a wave of online and ‘one-man-band’ agents opening up.

While it is understandable some vendors are keen to try out the new service – especially for fees in the region of £800-1,000 – it remains to be seen whether online agents afford much more than a picture of the property on property portals.

As one of the professional surveying and estate agency firms, we at Bramleys dread a property with an online firm appearing in a chain. With a distinct lack of communication and no real means to verify the sale it leaves the whole chain in jeopardy. We recently had an offer from a lady who said she was sold subject to contract and had been for four weeks – when we finally managed to obtain the information from her online agent and checked her chain, one of the chain had not sold their property, so we had to inform her she could not purchase the house she wanted as her chain was not complete. Needless to say she was not happy with her agent!

This is a prime example of ‘you get what you pay for’. The lower fee may seem attractive, but ultimately it can cost the vendor dearly. An agent’s responsibility is to negotiate the best possible price for the property, not just agree a sale. Then the hard work starts in managing the chain of properties through to completion. This is when the value of an experienced agent comes to the fore. We have the experience to deal with any situation that arises. Further to that, as a chartered surveying practice, we can offer the extra expert advice on any structural issues that may arise.

All too frequently we are having to do the job for the online or inexperienced agent in order to keep the chain together. While the cheaper fee seems attractive, we only charge a commission on conclusion of the sale, where as many online firms want their fee up front. This leaves no incentive for them to work to ensure the property gets to completion. If we receive two identical offers on property and one is selling through an online agent we would always advise the client to accept the offer with a chain involving a traditional firm, as we would have more confidence that the sale will proceed to the completion we all strive to achieve.

Since Mr Bramley opened this office in 1958 we have continued to provide the people of Huddersfield and surrounding areas with professional and honest advice for their benefit – and we will continue to do so in the years to come.

CMK Lettings is hosting a tea party to raise money for charity

CMK Lettings would like to thanks its employees for registering to hold a Blooming Great Tea Party again this summer as part of the 2017 appeal. This will be the fourth year that the company has held a tea party in support of Marie Curie and since 2014 the team has raised more than £2,000.

This year’s tea party is taking place on Friday June 23 2017 and will be attended by CMK Lettings staff, landlords, tenants, contractors, family and friends. As well as being spoilt with tea, coffee and a range of cakes and delicious sweet treats, party attendees will have the chance to win a lovely Marie Curie sock monkey and other fantastic prizes. To help raise additional funds, the company is also running a knock-out darts competition in the run up to the tea party – with 28 players competing to be crowned the winner.

Owner of CMK Lettings, Britta Atkinson, explained: “My dad Bruno spent the last weeks of his life in hospital in Germany. I think that had the services of Marie Curie been available for him, it would have been better for him and his family to have stayed at home. I feel that having a Blooming Great Tea Party each year, and helping to raise funds, may enable someone else to benefit from the care and support that Marie Curie nurses provide. We are hoping to raise £750 this year so I just want to say thank you to everyone who supports the event each year by coming along, helping to plan the event or making a donation.”

Liz Howlett, fundraising manager for Yorkshire, added: “Huge thanks to everyone at CMK Lettings for their fantastic support again this year. We are delighted that they are holding a tea party again this summer and a special thank you to Britta’s daughter Vicky, who I hear has the unofficial nickname of ‘cupcake queen,’ as she is going to be doing much of the baking for the tea party. We hope they all have a wonderful time.”