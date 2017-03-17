Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You can be king of the castle in this stunning period property. The five-bedroom detached home, which dates from 1820, is filled with tons of charming Georgian-style details – from it's original oak panelling to the ornately carved ceilings throughout.

If the grand property isn't enough to tempt you in itself (although really, why wouldn't it be), the home sits within 1.5 acres of grounds, which include a tennis court and boast breath-taking views across the Colne Valley.

As you enter, you'll immediately be drawn into its warm, light and airy ambiance. Despite its considerable size, the property still has a cosy, homely, welcoming feel. It's ready to move into and offers superbly presented and flexible living accommodation, which has been lovingly restored over the past 30 years by its current owners. It has a wealth of period features and offers great scope to adapt as the cellars and attic are ripe for conversion.

In addition to its spacious reception rooms, the property includes a conservatory overlooking the gorgeous grounds. And there's even plenty of additional storage space in the cellars on the lower ground floor.

Upstairs, you'll find good good-sized bedrooms as well as the master room, which comes with an en-suite. With so much space, the property is perfect for a growing family.

Lingards Wood, in Marsden, is nearby to a good selection of well-regarded primary and secondary schools. It's also the perfect location for commuters since it's just roughly eight miles from the centre of Huddersfield, 11 miles from Oldham, 18 miles from Manchester and 27 miles from Leeds.

The village itself has a good range of shops and restaurants and, for those with a keen interest in village community life, Marsden will not disappoint as it hosts festivals and cultural events throughout the year. Marsden is in the care of the National Trust and offers naturally beautiful scenery – ideal for hardy hikers or Sunday strollers.



This property is being marketed by William H Brown. To find out more or arrange a viewing, visit williamhbrown.co.uk or call the team on 01484 542072

Properties of the week:

Over £400k

Woodthorpe, Cuttlehurst, Scissett

Offers over £580,000

This property is thought to date back to 1675. After its creation it was then extended circa 1725, before being further renovated and extended again in 1950.

The final result is a spacious residence, perfect for families, situated in the much sought-after village of Scissett.

Inside, the property briefly comprises an impressive hall, sitting room, living room, study, formal dining room, dining kitchen, pantry and even a lower ground-floor utility room for extra storage.

On the first floor, buyers will enjoy a large landing space and four good-sized bedrooms. There's also a family bathroom for all, plus a separate contemporary shower room and WC – with all modern fittings.

Agent: Boultons Estate Agents

01484 515029

£200k - £400k

Ashford Park, Golcar

Price: £275,000

This beautifully presented four-bedroom detached property enjoys a very secluded location. Built in the 1980s, it is traditionally laid-out but has been decorated in a modern, contemporary style – especially the gorgeous fitted kitchen with its stylish tiles.

Inside, the property features a ground-floor hallway, cloakroom/WC, lounge and the superb dining-kitchen with large patio doors out into the garden. There's also a utility and boiler/store room for all your bits and bobs.

On the first floor are four bedrooms – with the master room enjoying a private dressing room and en-suite shower room – as well as a family bathroom. There's an enclosed landscaped garden to the rear and a driveway at the front.

Agent: Whitegates Estate Agency

01484 548126

Under £200k

Moorbrook Mill Drive, New Mill, Holmfirth

Offers around £185,000

This immaculately presented three-storey, three-bedroom townhouse is in a great location within the pretty village of New Mill, in Holmfirth.

The property was only built in 2012 so has all the necessary mod cons, and still has the remaining years of the 10-year NHBC guarantee.

Area Guide: Holmfirth

Inside you'll find an entrance hall, kitchen, lounge-diner, WC, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom. To the rear of the property there is an enclosed garden with lawn and patio, and parking within a carport. It's also been kitted out with UPVC double glazing and gas central heating.

Agent: WM Sykes & Son Estate Agents

01484 683543