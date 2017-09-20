Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

this quirky 1970s-style flat roofed bungalow has views of woodland and fields from the back garden.

The three-bed detached house is on Woodroyd Avenue, a cul-de-sac in Honley and is a short walk from the village railway station and Honley High School.

It’s on the market with an asking price of £230,000.

Estate agent HouseSimple says: “This freehold property benefits from one reception and one bathroom, gas heating, all double-glazed windows, all wood flooring, single garage and driveway, two beautiful gardens.

“It has a wonderful view of fields and woodland from the back garden and the neighbours are extremely friendly and welcoming. It is five minutes walk from both Honley High School and Honley Station. The local shop (petrol station) is a 10 minute walk away and has a bus stop outside of it.”