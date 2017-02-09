Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We’re nosey northerners when it comes to checking out the price of other people’s properties.

A survey by estate agent Keatons suggests that more than a third of people – 39% – in the north east, including Yorkshire, have checked up on the value of a house owned by a friend, family member or neighbour using an online property valuation tool.

Nationally, 36% own up to checking out other people’s property prices. Some 44% of people polled in the East Midlands admitted to checking the vale of other people’s houses followed by the North West (41%) and the North East and South East (39%). Those in the East are the least curious about the value of other people’s property (24%).

The survey also showed that 53% of property owning Britons know the value of their own home.

However, they are less certain about its future worth. Almost a third people – 32% – think the value of their property will go up this year, despite the impact of Brexit. One in four think the value of home will remain unchanged while 7.2% believe the value of the home will be lower by the end of 2017.