Got a big hen do lined up? 16 guests? Pool and jacuzzi a must? Then this party pad off the M62 will accommodate you in style.
This six-bedroom house at Hartshead Moor can be yours for a cool £879 a night.
But you’ll have to be quick – the house, advertised on holiday rental website Airbnb, already has bookings for 2018.
The house includes a large dining room, conservatory and patio as well as a 47ins TV with a Nintendo Wii, Netflix, Sky and AppleTV.
People who have attended hen parties at the house have nothing but praise for it.
Jenny commented: “What an incredible weekend at this beautiful home.
“Everything had been considered and we loved all of the little gadgets and unique elements the house had to offer.”
Alison commented: “We had a brilliant weekend at ‘The Hen Party House’ for my sister-in-law’s hen do.
“The house is even better than it looks in the pictures.
“We were a group of 10 but could have easily have fitted more in.”
Carly added: “The house was lovely, we enjoyed most of our nights in the pool and the large conservatory which was a good party room with space for everyone.”