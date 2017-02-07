Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Land used as a car park is up for sale with a £240,000 price tag.

The site at Colne Road in Huddersfield has been in use as a 16-space pay-and-display car park for some time, but is considered to have potential for residential or commercial development subject to planning permission.

The site is unallocated on Kirklees Council’s draft local development plan.

The levelled land, which is on the books with property agent Walker Singleton, was included in a property auction last September, but failed to find a buyer.

It is described as prime mixed use land on the edge of town centre.

Steve Molloy, of Walker Singleton in Halifax, said there had been a few enquiries about the site, which is currently being used to store building materials by a developer of student accommodation being built on the former Kirklees Council car park on Colne Road.

He said the site now for sale could continue to be used as a pay-and-display car park or for student accommodation – given the close proximity to Huddersfield University and existing student flats, including ones in Colne Road, Firth Street, King’s Mill Lane and Manchester Road.