Buy-to-let investors should home in on Huddersfield – due to its burgeoning student population.

The town has been hailed as a top-five hotspot for property investors looking to buy and rent purpose-built student accommodation as a way to make money out of bricks and mortar.

Property investment consultancy Emerging Property said there was a shortage of such student accommodation in the town – with just 4,608 purpose-built rooms for 19,620 students. And it argued: “As the town is rated the best in the UK for international students, future occupancy is a dead cert.”

Emerging Property also highlighted Bradford, Leicester, Loughborough and Stoke on Trent as investment hotspots.

A spokesman said the Financial Times had reported how student rooms had consistently provides the highest yield for the last six years.

“When investors don’t need to live nearby or lift a finger to earn an income, it is easy to see why they are progressively seeking out this type of property,” he said. “During a time of economic uncertainty, the choice to buy into purpose-built student accommodation not only acts as a solid investment, but also helps put an end to the vicious circle of students having to seek out by-to-let accommodation, whilst local authorities do their utmost to steer them towards student apartments.”