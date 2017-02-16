Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Judgment day is approaching for a former court building in Huddersfield.

The old crown court building at Princess Street is up for auction with a guide price of £350,000-plus.

It is one of dozens of lots that will come under the hammer at a property sale to be held by property agent Walker Singleton on Thursday, April 6 at the Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top.

The stone-built grade II listed former courthouse provides 7,253sq ft of floorspace over four levels and has parking for about 10 cars.

It was last used as offices by Kirklees Council, but Walker Singleton said it had potential for conversion for a wide range of uses subject to planning and Listed Building consents.

The building, which stands opposite Huddersfield Town Hall, was a West Riding Magistrates’ Court with two court rooms covering court cases for the Colne Valley, Holme Valley and Denby Dale areas up until the early 1970s.

It was later used as council offices for the local authority’s political parties, council leader and councillors until May, 2015. Councillors moved to Civic Centre 3.

Other lots at the April 6 auction also include former council offices at Britannia Mills, Colne Road, Huddersfield, which provide 6,064sq ft of space with on-site parking and are considered suitable for conversion for a variety of uses.