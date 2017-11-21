Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A moorland pub near the Pennine Way has been put up for sale with an asking price of £749,950.

Bev and Simon Fallone, current owners of The Carriage House on the outskirts of Marsden, are looking to retire after 16 years running the inn.

The sale is being handled by business property adviser Christie & Co which says the business has “great scope to increase profits.”

A Christie & Co spokesman said: “Positioned just 500 meters from the Pennine Way, The Carriage House sits in an area of designated outstanding beauty on the Marsden Moor, at the foot of Pule Hill.

“The property offers quality bed and breakfast accommodation with stunning moorland views, a pub and a restaurant.

“Originally a small public house, the site has been extended and developed over the years to establish a large inn with seven brand new en-suite letting rooms.

“The inn boasts a lovely conservatory area as an extension to the restaurant with impressive views over the surrounding countryside.”

The Carriage House, which is situated on around three acres of land, also offers caravan and camping facilities for up to 10 caravans and motorhomes.

The pitches are all hard standing with electric hook up and the site is serviced with a separate toilet and shower block.

The property also includes a large car park which is used for several car rallies throughout the year.

Sam Ashton, business agent at Christie & Co’s Leeds office, said: “The business has an excellent reputation in the local area and there is great scope to increase profits.

“There has been planning granted for an additional eight bedrooms to be built in the space the restaurant currently occupies and plans have already been drawn up for a further 25 caravan pitches to the rear of the pub.”

The asking price is for the freehold.