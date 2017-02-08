Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Developer Greg Cross has found a new niche – as a student landlord.

Greg, 46, of Holmfirth, trained as an architect but dropped out of college and got into property in his mid-20s.

He taught himself all the building trades and over the years built a portfolio of residential properties.

A chance conversation with a neighbour led to a joint venture to develop land in Huddersfield to build student flats.

And now his student accommodation business is growing.

Greg built student accommodation called Canalside in Firth Street in 2011 and then bought land nearby at 47a Colne Road and built another flats complex – called, appropriately enough, 47a.

Last March he bought land next door at auction from Kirklees Council and has now snapped up another plot – a former car park – for further expansion.

Work is now underway on an expanded 47a and come September Greg will have 120 student beds.

“I got into the student accommodation market in 2011 and the business is going very well,” he said. “The new development is already 60% let.

“I studied to be an architect but dropped out. I then started as a builder and learned all the trades myself. I’ve never had a proper job!

“My next door neighbour owned the site in Firth Street and suggested student flats. Given the location it made perfect sense and we’ve never looked back.

“Parents like the fact they are dealing with a real person not a big corporation.”