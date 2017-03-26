Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Farmers and horse owners have a chance to buy one of four Kirklees plots.

The council is selling sites at Ochrewell Avenue, Dalton; Gledholt Bank, Gledholt; Jagger Hill, Kirkheaton and Lower Wheatroyd, Almondbury at auction on April 6 as it bids to claw in money from hundreds of asset and land sales.

The grazing plots are available from just £10,000 for the Dalton site to more than £60,000 for the Kirkheaton plot.

Kirklees Council said the green areas, which will not be used for housing, had no history of general public use.

(Photo: Google)

A spokesperson said: “The council advertises the planned disposal of this type of green space area, so that anyone who has objections or is aware of official rights of way or other usage agreements can let us know.

“There were no objections or issues raised by the general public to these proposed disposals by the end of the statutory notice period.

“The sites are being sold with restricted use in keeping with greenbelt land, which includes grazing, agriculture or as a paddock.”

The public auction, hosted by Walker Singleton, is planned to take place at 7pm at Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top.

It will also see the council try to offload its former Crown Court buildings with a guide price of £350,000.