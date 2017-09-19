Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Maybe one house wasn't enough for the people who once owned this conversion in Lepton.

It was once two semi-detached houses until they knocked through the walls and made it one detached house.

Now the property, which enjoys elevated rural rear views, has three or four bedrooms depending on how you plan to use it.

(Image: Right Move/Paisley Properties)

The house, spread over three levels, has an entrance hallway, spacious lounge, separate living room and a lower ground floor kitchen.

It also has a generously sized outdoor terrace and plenty of off-street parking.

(Image: Right Move/Paisley Properties)

Estate agent Paisley Properties said: "Originally two houses converted into one, this striking detached property now offers generous and versatile living space set over three floors and is a much loved home which borders wonderful countryside and yet is still close to local amenities."

The house, on Wakefield Road, is on sale for £225,000.