What's better than a house with two storeys? A house with three. And after seeing the new luxury townhouses from Armitage Developments, you'll find you'll never want to settle for anything less.

The four-bedroom properties, on Blackthorn Drive in Lindley, offer the best of executive style and have been finished to the highest standards – from the high-gloss kitchen to the spacious living room.

Sitting just a short distance from Lindley village, the properties are in a much sought-after area and enjoy plenty of peace and quiet on their cul-de-sac plots. They're also close to the village's various amenities, including local schooling, bars, shops and restaurants.

The properties, which have been built by a reputable local builder, Armitage Developments, feature the kind of quality touches that'll have you racing to move in. Meanwhile, the Lindley location is in prime position for commuters thanks to its proximity to the M62.

Inside, you'll find Silestone worktops and under-floor heating in the contemporary kitchen, which is filled with high-gloss white fitted units. There is also be a range of integrated appliances, including a hob, extractor hood, double oven, microwave, wine cooler, Whirlpool or Calpe dishwasher, washer and dryer machine, fridge and freezer.

In addition, the properties boast quality oak doors throughout and brushed chrome fittings. There's also HDMI TV aerial points, sky dishes and aerials in the loft, and the properties each come ready for BT or Virgin broadband.

On the first floor sits two of the bedrooms – one of which comes with an en-suite – as well as the family bathroom. Meanwhile, the spacious master bedroom sits on the top floor, alongside its en-suite and the fourth bedroom.

Outside, there's electric-gated secure parking, with room for two spaces, to the rear and a lawned garden with patio area.



These properties are being marketed by Martin Thornton & Co. To find out more or arrange a viewing, visit martinthorntonandco.com or call 01484 508000

Properties of the week:

Over £400k

Lingards Wood, Marsden

Price: £850,000 – £870,000

You'd be king of the castle with this impressive five-bedroom detached period property. The Georgian-style building dates back to 1820 and sits within approximately 1.5 acres of grounds, which include a tennis court and boast breath-taking views across the Colne Valley.

As you enter, you'll immediately be drawn into its warm, light and airy ambiance. Despite its considerable size, the property still has a cosy, homely, welcoming feel. It's ready to move into and offers superbly presented and flexible living accommodation, which has been lovingly restored by its current owners. It has a wealth of period features and offers great scope to adapt as the cellars and attic are ripe for conversion.

Agent: William H Brown, 01484 542072

£200k – £400k

Spinneyfield, Fixby

Price: £399,500

Sitting in an attractive cul-de-sac position, on the fringe of a highly regarded residential development, is this spacious five-bedroom property. The detached home, in Fixby, is well-decorated and offers flexible living accommodation that's ideal for the families.

It's also conveniently placed close to the regional commuting network, as well as quality schools and Fixby Golf Club.

Inside you'll find an entrance hall, cloakroom/toilet, a large breakfast kitchen, utility, dining room and lounge. There's also a conservatory and gardens to the front and rear.

Buyers will also have the option of either four or five bedrooms and the master room boasts an en-suite and dressing room. With so much under one roof, it must be viewed.

Agent: Boultons, 01484 468794

Under £200k

Marten Drive, Netherton

Price: £179,950

This beautifully presented, three-bedroom semi-detached home has been extended out from its original building by way of a conservatory to the rear – giving it plenty of extra living space that's perfect for families.

Inside, the property has a modern fitted kitchen and luxury bathroom, and has been tastefully decorated throughout by the current vendors.

Outside there are generous gardens to both front and rear, together with a driveway and a detached garage providing off road parking for a number of vehicles. The property is located in the popular area of Netherton, close to well regarded local schooling and an array of amenities in Netherton village. An early viewing is advised to appreciate this beautiful family home. Energy rating: E.

Agent: Bramleys, 01484 530361