A paranoid man who stabbed his partner after a row has been jailed for five years four months.

Leeds Crown Court heard Paul Martin was already on licence from a previous sentence for harassment of the same complainant, Hayley Crouch.

David Bradshaw, prosecuting, said Martin had resumed the relationship on his release and the police had received a number of call-outs involving domestic incidents between them.

On June 15 the couple went to a relative’s home in Batley while having an argument and while there Martin picked up a knife in the kitchen and attacked her with it.

She put her arms up to defend herself and received a number of injuries to her hands as well as a stab to her chest before he left.

Lorraine Harris, representing Martin, said the relationship had been “a destructive one” for both parties who were both drug users.

Martin now accepted it was over.

Ms Harris added: “He is obviously incredibly upset at the situation he finds himself in.”

She said Martin had started using cannabis early in his life before moving on to other drugs. He had a very supportive family who had done their best to help him over the years.

“He is without doubt a mixed up man who suffers from paranoia and no doubt that impacted on him that day,” Ms Harris added.

Martin, 37 of Cardigan Close, Soothill, Batley admitted wounding with intent.

Jailing him Judge Christopher Batty said his record for dishonesty and other offences, although not violence, “had all the hallmarks of someone who has spent the last 17-18 years abusing drugs.”

He added; “They have been a blight on your life. In all probability they are at the root of your mental health issues.”

It also appear drugs had played a part in his partner’s life and their volatile relationship.

The judge added: “The fact is the two of you were not good together.”

Martin’s paranoia had also probably played a part in what happened on the day concerned when he armed himself with a knife “and repeatedly stabbed her, not causing serious injuries but nasty unpleasant injuries,” he said.