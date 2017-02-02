Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This five bedroomed stone built quality home has a grand full height entrance hall and an accommodation that is sure to please.

Briefly comprising of a downstairs w.c., delightful sitting room with bay window, superb second sitting room/garden room, fabulous living dining kitchen with fireplace to living area and views over garden, family room, utility, side lobby, pantry, further W.C, five double bedrooms, all with en-suites, leisure/hobby space, including swimming pool, play/sitting, gymnasium, changing room and shower room. With impressive gates to a large driveway and double garage with den/home office over. All with views out over the property's mature gardens and with rural views to both the front and rear.

Agent: Simon Blyth, 01484 977034

Birchwood close, Lindley, Price: £210,000

This pristine and very stylishly presented end mews property is located on a desirable cul-de-sac location.

It offers flexible and versatile accommodation presented over three floors. It is in a very handy location for all the excellent village amenities, reputable schooling and the commuters network.

Briefly comprising of a entrance vestibule, cloakroom and W.C, an open plan fitted kitchen with living area on the ground floor, then the upstairs there is another sitting (or bedroom) and three bedrooms with an en-suite off the master and a family bathroom.

Outside there is an enclosed lawned garden and garage in a private shared area to the rear. This property is sure to be popular, so book a viewing in today.

Agent: Boultons, 01484 515029

Thorncliffe Street, Lindley, Price: £105,000

This deceptively spacious two bedroomed terraced property is situated in the popular residential location of Lindley. Handily positioned for local schooling, local shops and amenities within the locality. The property is also close to Huddersfield town centre and equidistant to both Junctions 23 and 24 of the M62, thus making the major trading centres of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire readily accessible.

Having accommodation arranged over three floor levels with a most spacious dining kitchen, the property is further enhanced by an en-suite cloakroom/WC off the master bedroom.

The property would make an ideal purchase for a variety of buyers such as the first time buyer, investor buyer or those with a young and growing family

Agent: Bramleys, 01484 530361