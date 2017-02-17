Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Broad Lane, Upperthong. Price: £425,000 – £450,000

With this detached four-bedroom house you'll be able to enjoy your own private, panoramic views over the rolling countryside just by sitting out of your back door.

The well-appointed property has been extended and sits in the popular Upperthong – close to the village and within the catchment area for renowned local schools.

Add to this its large lawned garden, and the house is the perfect buy for a family, or young professionals hoping to expand one day.

The ground floor of the property briefly comprises an entrance hall, downstairs toilet, kitchen, utility room, open-plan living-dining room, and sun room.

Meanwhile, upstairs you'll find four good-sized bedrooms, a shower room and family bathroom.

Agent: Simon Blyth, 01484 689689

Whitegates Grove, Fenay Bridge. Price: £375,000

Sitting an in elevated position – all the better vantage point for enjoying the far-reaching countryside views – is this superb four-bedroom detached property.

The home gets the best of both worlds as it's tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac, while also conveniently placed within minutes of the M1, for commuters, and reputable local schools.

Interested buyers should arrange a viewing to fully appreciate all the property offers, such as its sloping, landscaped gardens with a roof terrace, generous off-road parking, and double garage with utility space.

Inside the property features an entrance porch and sun lounge, cloakroom and toilet, large open-plan sitting-dining room and fitted kitchen. There's also four bedrooms, including a master with en-suite.

Agent: Boultons, 01484 468794

Lascelles Hall Road. Price: £145,000

This characterful two-bedroom cottage occupies a pleasant position in the popular area of Lascelles Hall, which is handily placed for amenities within Waterloo, as well as the M1 motorway and Huddersfield town centre – just four miles away.

The property is sure to be cosy with its gas-fired central heating system and partial uPVC double glazing. Meanwhile, outside, there's a lawned garden area to enjoy at the front – which just requires a little TLC – and views to the rear.

An internal inspection is essential to appreciate the accommodation on offer, which briefly comprises an entrance hall, good-sized lounge, modern kitchen, first-floor landing, two bedrooms and a bathroom with modern three-piece white suite.

Agent: Bramleys, 01484 530361