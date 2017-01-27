Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Upper Lane, Emley - price £447,000

This stunning period property has been put up for sale after undergoing a full programme of modernisation and extension.

The double-fronted stone-built home has been lovingly restored – blending modern design and conveniences with traditional features.

The open-plan living kitchen has high gloss units with integrated appliances, a central island and breakfast bar for four, as well as bi-folding doors that open out onto the rear garden.

Its two reception rooms have a traditional fireplace in one and a Bower & Child cooking stove in the other, together with deep skirting boards throughout. A solid-wood and glazed door leads into the spacious entrance hall with traditional balustrade and part-panelled walls.

Outside you'll find a gated driveway, detached double garage and lawned areas at the front and rear. Sitting in Emley, the property is surrounded by the village amenities, such as it renowned primary school.

Contact agent Bramleys for more

Top Road, Lower Cumberworth - price £285,000-£300,000

If you're after a spacious family home in the much-sought after area of Lower Cumberworth, this property might be for you.

The four-bedroom detached home sits in gorgeous rural surroundings and has plenty of space for a growing family.

Inside it comprises a welcoming porch, toilet, a spacious lounge, and separate dining area and kitchen on the ground floor.

Upstairs you'll find four double bedrooms – with the master room offering its own en-suite – and a family bathroom.

Externally, the property has off-road parking for up to three cars, plus a single garage. To the rear are wonderful open views over open countryside and a well-presented rear garden.

Contact agent William H Brown for more.

South Street, Netherton - price £165,000

This three-bedroom property comes at a steal – and it doesn't even scrimp on the interiors.

Beautifully presented throughout, the end-town house has even been extended, so it's perfect for first-time buyers looking for somewhere cheap and cheerful.

In a secluded corner position, over-looking a playing field to the rear, the house has pretty surroundings and even boasts an enclosed garden to the rear. Inside you'll find a hall, utility/cloak room and a spacious lounge/diner on the ground floor.

There's also an extended sun room with French doors that lead to the garden. Meanwhile the first floor has three bedrooms and a newly fitted bathroom.

Outside there is a block-paved drive with parking and a garage.

Contact agent Whitegates for more.