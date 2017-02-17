Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you fancy yourself the hostess with the mostest, this might be the perfect home for you.

With a large, open-plan kitchen-diner, the property, on Le Marchant Avenue in Lindley, is perfect for entertaining and has plenty of space for gathering together your family and friends.

And the interior decoration is just as impressive. Following a recent refurbishment in 2013/2014, which included a contemporary redesign, the property is filled with sleek and stylish details, such as its black high-gloss fitted kitchen with charcoal quartz granite work-top.

The four-bedroom home sits within a premier residential suburb that's popular with professionals who enjoy the convenient access to the motorway network, Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Huddersfield town centre.

This spacious and sociable property offers discerning buyers the chance to enjoy a truly modern home that's filled with natural light, thanks to its large conservatory at the rear, which adjoins the open-plan kitchen.

While this minimally-designed space is undoubtedly the heart of the home, there's also a separate lounge, office and utility room for added storage.

Upstairs, viewers will find four good-sized bedrooms – with the master boasting an en-suite and full-width fitted wardrobes. The master also promises excellent views as it overlooks the generous gardens at the rear.

In addition to the en-suite, which has a twin side-by-side sink with chrome taps, there's also a family bathroom that's styled with the same contemporary touches as the rest of the house, with a double shower and a free-standing bath.

Outside, to the front, there's a block-paved driveway providing ample off-road parking as well as a single garage. The large, well-manicured rear garden has flower beds and a stone-flagged breakfast patio area by the conservatory, and a decked entertaining space at the bottom of the garden where you can catch the evening sun.

To find out more or arrange a viewing, contact Boultons Estate Agents on boultonsestateagents.co.uk or call 01484 515029.