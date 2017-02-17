Seven retail units to let on one Huddersfield street

Seven retail units to let on one Huddersfield street

A total of SEVEN retail units on one of Huddersfield’s main shopping streets are being offered for rent by a property consultant.

Liverpool-based Mason Partners LLP is marketing a clutch of vacant or soon-to-be-vacant retail units on pedestrianised New Street, which is home to Wilko, Primark and Poundland.

The units include:

* 76 New Street. To rent for £2,500 per month.

* 78 New Street. Three floors to rent for £2,500 per month.

* 88 New Street, which is available to rent for £2,500 and is over three floors.

* 90 New Street, which is advertised for rent at £3,333 per month. There are three floors.

* 92 New Street, formerly the Scope charity shop. Rent is quoted at £3,333 for the premises over three floors.

* 94 New Street, to rent for £2,500. Over three floors.

* 96 New Street - the adult gaming centre, Quicksilver. Rent is quoted at £2,500. Ground, first and second floors.

The description for each unit says: “The property is situated in a busy pedestrianised location in the heart of Huddersfield town centre.

“Other retailers in close proximity include Wilko, Primark, Poundland, Post Office, Holland and Barrett.”

No-one was available to comment from Mason Partners LLP.