Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This rural home is on the market for £1.25m – and comes with a swimming pool which generates an annual income of over £60,000.

The four-bedroom Waithe Close Farm is set in around 13 acres of land and boasts a large games room, three bathrooms, four reception rooms and a large sitting room.

Estate agent Simon Blyth says the property, off Thick Hollins Road, near Meltham, has “superb business opportunities” thanks to stabling, outbuildings and swimming pool.

It has a “fabulous swimming pool complex currently rented out approximately 18 hours a week and bringing an annual income in of well over £60,000 (used for private swimming instructors),” according to the sales details.

“This large family home enjoys many beautiful features, in particular it has a stunning sitting room (26’10 x 24’0), large games room, pool complex, the pool measuring (37’0 x 19’0 max) and a four bedroomed accommodation with two en suites and house bathroom.

“With impressive hallway, study and through living dining kitchen, this home set in its delightful land is just a short drive away from Holmfirth.”

The agent describes the pool as a “fabulous” feature.

“It has four windows and has a beautiful ceiling with inset spotlighting. There is in pool lighting, plant room, wet room...and a beautifully fitted sauna.”