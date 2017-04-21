Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Senior government officials have visited Huddersfield to check up on Kirklees Council’s plans for homes, jobs and the economy.

And one of the key things discussed was building more homes close to the town’s train station.

Council chiefs hosted a tour of new affordable homes in Fartown and looked at the potential of the Waterfront site at Chapel Hill where a new housing project is proposed.

The group finished in St George's Square, to consider how electrification of the rail network has the potential to boost Huddersfield’s importance.

Clr McBride said: “I’m keen that Kirklees does more to engage with government departments, so that they can see for themselves the issues which affect us, and how we are working hard to underpin our economy and the future of our residents.

“Like many areas, our town centres are changing as retail uses contract, and it’s no secret that we need to be building more homes for our communities.

“In this context, we think electrification could be a major opportunity for Huddersfield to shift its focus and capitalise on its position as the second largest rail gateway in the region.

“Providing quality homes within easy access of the station with high-speed links could bring enormous economic and social benefits.”