When even a visit to a home is described as an 'experience', you know it's something special.

This incredible five-bedroom detached home has just gone on the market for a cool £2.25m - and it looks like something straight out of Hollywood.

The house, in Drub Lane, Gomersal, is described as a 'modern masterpiece, superbly designed and beautifully finished', by estate agent England Residential.

Features include a Swimming pool with steam room, hot tub and changing rooms, gym, games room, bar and cinema.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms all with en suites, plus two guest bedrooms with dressing rooms and an ensuite.

The house is packed full of mod cons, all controlled via remote control, smartphone or tablet - from anywhere in the WORLD.

And what's more, it's just minutes from the M62!

