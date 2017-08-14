Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town are sitting second in the Premier League – and Huddersfield is also among the leaders in an alternative table tracking house price rises on the doorstep of the league’s top 20 stadiums.

Property values in the HD1 postcode shared by the John Smith’s Stadium have risen by an average of 12.6 % in the last year – compared to the national average increase of just 1.3%.

The figures, which puts Huddersfield third in the league behind Arsenal and West Ham, were compiled using Land Registry data by specialist lender Together – just as Town prepare for their first Premier League home game Newcastle United on Sunday.

Barry Dillon, regional development director for Yorkshire at Together, said there was a “buzz” around Huddersfield due to the club’s promotion to top flight football and the exciting plans for leisure and retail development HD One alongside the stadium.

He said: “New development around the ground, including a hotel and improved shopping and leisure facilities is clearly a major driver in the increase in the popularity of the area and the corresponding rise in house prices, by far above the national average.”

Mr Dillon said Town’s success and the presence of Huddersfield Giants in rugby’s Super League at the stadium had put Huddersfield on the national sporting map, adding: “Its higher profile because of Town’s promotion, may see house prices climb even further in the future.”

Land Registry data shows that house prices in HD1 stood at an average of £122,182 at the start of the 2017-18 season against £107,641 a year ago.

Homes surrounding Arsenal’s stadium in Highbury, north London, rose by an average of 16.1% to £862,995 from £734,124 in 2016 while house prices around West Ham United’s London Stadium increased by 14% to £575,831 from £501,006.

Property in the same postcode at Tottenham Hotspurs’ White Hart Lane ground, which is undergoing major redevelopment this season, rose by 10.4% while homes surrounding the Amex Stadium in Brighton and Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge in west London, were up by 8.6% and 7% respectively.

In the property league table relegation zone sits Southampton, where property prices near the club’s St Mary’s stadium fell by 6%. Property values in L4 – the postcode for Liverpool’s Anfield ground and Everton’s Goodison Park, have fallen by 8.8%.

Mr Dillon said: “Whereas a decade ago the highest property price rises were exclusively in postcodes around the London grounds, with clubs in the capital occupying all of the top six league places, our most recent analysis shows places such as Huddersfield and Brighton climbing up the table.

“Overall we’ve seen prices creep up in areas around clubs in the north such as Manchester United and Newcastle, so it seems like buyers and investors are looking at other places than London, where property prices may prove more affordable.”