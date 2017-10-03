Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A well-known Holme Valley restaurant may be turned into a house.

The owner of The Spiced Pear at Hepworth has applied for planning permission for a change of use.

It comes over a month after the picturesque Holme Valley venue was listed for sale.

But for it to become a residential dwelling, it needs the permission from Kirklees planners, who will now decide.

At the end of September The Spiced Pear’s owner submitted an application to Kirklees seeking a “change of use of restaurant and bar (A3 & A4) to one dwelling.”

No other details have been given.

The property, part of which dates back 200 years, remains listed for sale for offers in the region of £695,000.

The Spiced Pear has made a name for itself as a rural restaurant, tearoom and wedding venue after extensive renovations.

Its sales brochure says it turned over £375,000 net last year and there is potential to expand on its current opening hours to boost the business further.

The change of use in planning will give a potential buyer further options.

It already boasts a three-bed apartment above the restaurant and dining rooms.