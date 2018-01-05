Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Details of what could be the biggest housing estate in Kirklees in decades have been revealed.

The so-called Dewsbury Riverside plan sparked anger when it was first mooted in late 2015 as most of it is in the green belt.

Now a glossy document has shown how it could look if the planning inspector gives it the green light.

The 160 hectare site on fields and woodland on the edge of Mirfield and Ravensthorpe is expected to provide up to 4,000 new homes.

Developer Miller Homes already has permission to build about 240 homes on the edge of the site, off Ravensthorpe Road.

New drawings now show what could happen across the whole plot.

They show planners are considering building a new road bridge to access the site over the River Calder and Trans-Pennine rail line via Low Mill Lane.

And it could create a whole new community, including three new schools, shops, a community centre, a health centre and some kind of woodland park.

Access roads would be built from the Mirfield, Ravensthorpe and Thornhill Lees, effectively connecting the three areas together.

Some of the woodland would be saved, including areas known as Priest Royd Wood, Shrogg Wood, Lady Wood and an area around a water course called Long Plantation.

Within the huge estate, tree-lined roads would be created to mark out the main routes.

Kirklees Council says the ambitious plan will create much needed housing and kick-start the regeneration of the south Dewsbury area.

But local opponents have criticised its strategy of building on rural land when many brownfield areas are available.

The scheme is reliant on the council’s so-called Local Plan getting the green light.

A government appointed planning inspector is currently reviewing the hundreds of documents and potential sites, with a decision expected in mid-2018.

The next stage of hearings is due in January.

When the Dewsbury Riverside plan was first revealed a campaign dubbed ‘Horses Not Houses’ was launched to oppose it.

Last year, Marcus Jessop, the man behind the campaign to protect the rural land, handed in a 36,000 signature petition against the plan.