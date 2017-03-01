Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners opposing the demolition of fire-ravaged Newsome Mills are set to unveil alternative ideas for the site.

Kirklees Council has launched a three-week public consultation after mill owner Panorama Living Ltd applied for listed building consent to demolish the ground floor of the mill and its weaving sheds – leaving the mill’s iconic tower intact.

Members of the Newsome Mills Campaign are urging people to oppose demolition of the structures – and will showcase ideas for how the buildings could be retained and re-used at a special “What’s next for Newsome Mills?” display to be held from 10am to 1pm on Saturday (March 4) at Newsome Scout Hall on Newsome Road South.

Campaign co-ordinator Diane Sims said the display would offer advice and information to residents along with ideas about how the current buildings could be regenerated.

She said Panorama Living’s plans to build houses following the demolition following last November’s fire would leave the clock tower standing alone and “out of context” and “very strange.”

She said: “Despite the awful events of last November, Newsome residents are looking to the future. We are offering anyone who is interested in Newsome Mills a chance to come and see some ideas about how the area could be regenerated, hear what’s happening with Newsome Mill right now and share aspirations for the future.”

She said the public consultation was simply asking people to say whether people are for or against demolition rather than take comments. Said Diane: “We are against it because we believe what is there could be re-used and we would get something for the benefit of Newsome.

“It is our understanding that because it is grade II listed, demolition should only be granted if there is an immediate risk to the building – which the council says there isn’t – or if what is there cannot be re-used.”

The campaign group is working with Newsome-born architect Richard Hannay on alternatives for the future of Newsome Mills and with architecture students from the University of Huddersfield who are developing ideas for the mill pond area.

Diane said their suggestions would be revealed at the event on Saturday.

“The aim is to give people a starting point for discussions about what might happen next and to make sure that the Newsome community have a strong voice in what happens to Newsome Mills.”

The public consultation runs until Tuesday, March 21.

