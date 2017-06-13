Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A PROSTITUTE attempted to damage a police car in frustration after police refused to listen to her, a court heard.

Zoe Johnson was trying to explain to the officers about a row with her client when the incident occurred on February 16, Kirklees magistrates heard.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to an offence of attempted criminal damage.

Shamaila Qureshi, prosecuting, said that police were called to Ray Street in Fartown to deal with a separate incident involving Johnson.

As a result she was placed in the rear of the police car where she was witnessed by the officers to kick out at the car door window, although no damage was caused.

Bob Carr, mitigating, said: “She was arrested for an offence she says she never committed, was inside the police car and endeavouring to explain what had gone on.

“There was an argument between her and a potential client but police were refusing to listen to her.

“She got frustrated and kicked out.”

Magistrates heard that Johnson has no fixed address and uses the little money she has for her next fix.

They gave Johnson a 12-month conditional discharge.

She still must pay £40 fine and £85 court costs.