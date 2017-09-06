Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A protest about broken promises to improve train travel will take place at Huddersfield train station.

Campaigners will gather at 5pm tomorrow to make known their anger over the apparent cancellation of the electrification of the trans-Pennine route.

It is widely thought the pledge to upgrade the line, speeding up journeys in the process, has been shelved, however full confirmation has not yet been announced by the Department for Transport.

Kirklees Campaign Against Climate Change has now called for people to join its protest at St George’s Square.

Campaigners will be distributing fliers to rail users and encouraging them to support petitions for clean, affordable and well-funded rail.

Gillian Black from the campaign, said: “Whether we’re concerned about climate change, the health impacts of diesel pollution, the squeeze on people’s incomes or the development of the economy of the North, we hope all would agree that we deserve a better rail system.”

Public spending on railways in the north of England is reported to have received half that of London over the past decade.

Lobby group, IPPR North, is calling for £59m ‘catch up cash’ to compensate for under-funding over the past decade.

Meanwhile, fares continue to rise, with a 3.6% increase planned for January, the steepest fare rise in five years.